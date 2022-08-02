Wyoming Golf Named an All-Academic Team by Golf Coaches Association of America
* University of Wyoming press release
LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming Men’s Golf team has built a tradition of exceptional academic achievement and that tradition continued this past academic year as for the 13th consecutive season the Cowboys have been named an All-Academic Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
A team has to achieve a team grade-point average of 3.00 or above to receive the recognition. Wyoming has met that high academic standard every season since the 2009-10 academic year.
Included in that 13-year streak was a Presidents Special Recognition Award from the GCAA in the 2020-21 season. The President’s Special Recognition Award requires a team to achieve a team GPA of 3.50 or higher.
The All-Academic Team award follows a recent announcement that four Cowboy golfers earned Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar honors for the 2021-22 season. Those four team members named All-America Scholars were: Kirby Coe-Kirkham, Jimmy Dales, Jared Edeen and Tyler Severin.
All-America Scholars must maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.20 and must have participated in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds for the season, while maintaining a stroke average under 76.0 at the NCAA Division I level.
A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.
