It feels like just yesterday I first heard the term GLP‑1. Now, I can’t scroll social media, grab coffee with a friend, or sit through a meeting without someone bringing up Ozempic. At first, I chalked it up to Hollywood—another shiny trend celebrities swear by. But then people I actually know started using these medications for weight loss. Suddenly this wasn’t just a “celebrity thing.”

So I started wondering: How many people here are actually taking these medications in Wyoming?

Here’s the tricky part—there’s no public dashboard telling us exactly how many Wyomingites are filling GLP‑1 prescriptions. But we can make educated guesses based on national polling, regional medical reports, and state insurance changes.

A Few Telltale Clues

Local Medical Reports: Providers across the Mountain West say somewhere between 1 in 6 and 1 in 4 of their patients have asked about these drugs in the last year.

Insurance Changes: As of January 1, Wyoming’s Employees’ Group Insurance launched a new program with CVS Caremark expanding coverage for weight‑management GLP‑1s—something that’s likely to increase access for many residents.

National Polling: About 1 in 8 U.S. adults (roughly 12%) say they’ve used a GLP‑1 drug at least once. Around 6% are currently using one.

Wyoming’s Population: With about 584,000 residents, that could translate to tens of thousands of people here who have tried or are currently taking a GLP‑1.



Obesity Rates: Roughly 33% of Wyoming adults say they’re struggling with obesity—making the state a prime place for interest in weight‑loss medications.

Even online behavior tells a story. Our search interest in Ozempic is generally lower than other states (often ranking 44th–46th), but local newsrooms—from Sheridan to Cheyenne—are reporting a surge in demand anyway. Translation? People may not be Googling it, but they sure are talking about it.

But What About the Risks?

Like any medication, GLP‑1 agonists come with side effects. Some are mild. Some are not. And some are still unknown.

Here’s what health professionals and official FDA guidance highlight most often:

The Big Warnings

Thyroid Tumors: GLP‑1 drugs carry an FDA boxed warning for the potential risk of thyroid tumors, including cancer.

Very Common Side Effects

More than 1 in 10 people report:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Constipation

General stomach pain

These are less common, but important:

Gallbladder problems

Pancreatitis

Dehydration that can lead to kidney issues

Low blood sugar (especially for people with diabetes)

And then there’s the murkier territory:

Weight regain is common after stopping the medication.

Mental health concerns like depression and anxiety have been reported, though there’s no definitive proof the drug causes them.

Long-term effects? We simply don’t know yet. These medications haven’t been around long enough to fully understand the lifelong impact.

That’s why doctors are emphasizing: talk to a provider who knows your health history before jumping in.

So What Does This Mean for Wyoming?

For a state known for its outdoor lifestyle—hunting season, mountain hikes, long days in the saddle or on the sled—it’s no surprise that many people want to feel healthier, lighter, and more comfortable in their bodies. And for some, GLP‑1s might be part of that journey.

But we’re also a state that values caution, common sense, and taking the long view. If we’re seeing growing interest in these medications—even as our Google searches stay low—it likely means conversations are happening in more personal ways: over dinner tables, in break rooms, at clinics, at the gym.

Weight loss is emotional. It’s complicated. It’s human. And regardless of whether a person chooses Ozempic, a nutrition plan, a fitness routine, or some combination, the most Wyoming thing we can do is give people space, support, and good information.

GLP‑1 drugs probably aren’t going anywhere. Many Wyomingites are using them. More will likely consider them as access grows. But like any health trend, they come with risks that deserve real understanding—not just TikTok takes and celebrity-before-and-after photos.

If you’re thinking about trying one, talk honestly with a healthcare professional about your goals, your medical history, and whether this path makes sense for you. Not your neighbor. Not your coworker.

