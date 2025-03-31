Wyoming Gasoline Prices Rise: What’s Driving The 2.6 Cents Increase This Week?

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 12.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 16.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.77/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89/g, a difference of $1.12/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.77/g while the highest was $3.89/g, a difference of $1.12/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11/g today.

The national average price of diesel has increased 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.558 per gallon.

"We've seen the national average inch up for the second straight week, but with renewed refinery issues on the West Coast, gas prices there are likely to jump 10-35 cents per gallon over the next couple weeks. Meanwhile, motorists in the Northeast should consider filling up soon, as the final step in the transition to summer gasoline is just a couple of weeks away— and with it, a likely increase in prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"As we head into April, Americans should expect gas prices to rise, with a peak that could occur in mid-to-late April. While average prices remain well below last year's levels, we’ll likely begin to catch up, with prices expected to increase in most— if not all—states over the next few weeks. Continued uncertainty around whether tariffs will be implemented on April 2 could also impact pump prices, setting the stage for a volatile period for American drivers."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

March 31, 2024: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

March 31, 2023: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

March 31, 2022: $4.08/g (U.S. Average: $4.22/g)

March 31, 2021: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

March 31, 2020: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $1.95/g)

March 31, 2019: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

March 31, 2018: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

March 31, 2017: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

March 31, 2016: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

March 31, 2015: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:



Fort Collins- $2.93/g, up 7.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.85/g.

Ogden- $3.07/g, up 2.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.04/g.

Billings- $3.05/g, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.06/g.

