Wyo Gas Prices Fall ~3 Cents/Gallon in the Last Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 6.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 19.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.85/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.44/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.10/g today.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.519 per gallon.

"The national average has seen its second straight weekly decline, with gas prices falling in over 40 states. However, some states have seen increases due to localized price cycling," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With oil prices rallying over the past week, we may start to see the downward trend in gas prices begin to stall.

So far, 2025 has been relatively calm at the pump for most Americans, thanks in part to OPEC’s ongoing restoration of oil production and continued uncertainty surrounding tariff policy and its potential impact on the global economy.

Regardless, Americans are currently spending over $200 million less per day on gasoline compared to this time last year."



Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

April 21, 2024: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

April 21, 2023: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

April 21, 2022: $4.06/g (U.S. Average: $4.11/g)

April 21, 2021: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 21, 2020: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $1.78/g)

April 21, 2019: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

April 21, 2018: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

April 21, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

April 21, 2016: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

April 21, 2015: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.97/g, up 6.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.91/g.

Ogden- $3.21/g, up 10.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.10/g.

Billings- $3.04/g, unchanged from last week's $3.04/g.