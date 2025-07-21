Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 3.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.63/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.66/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.63/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.66/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today. The national average is down 11.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average price of diesel has increased 1.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.693 per gallon.

“The national average price of gasoline slipped slightly over the last week, falling alongside oil, which dropped more than $2 per barrel,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, a few states— including Florida, Nebraska, and Indiana— bucked the trend, posting double-digit increases per gallon. These areas are prone to a phenomenon known as price cycling, where prices can spike and plunge every couple of weeks even if wholesale costs remain mostly unchanged. While I don’t expect major movement in the national average as we approach August, states impacted by price cycling will likely continue to experience more volatile price swings, while others will see relative stability.”



Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

July 21, 2024: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

July 21, 2023: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

July 21, 2022: $4.64/g (U.S. Average: $4.42/g)

July 21, 2021: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

July 21, 2020: $2.14/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

July 21, 2019: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 21, 2018: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

July 21, 2017: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

July 21, 2016: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

July 21, 2015: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.88/g, up 4.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.84/g.

Ogden- $3.29/g, up 8.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.20/g.

Billings- $3.15/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.18/g.

