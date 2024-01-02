Wyoming Gas Prices Teeter Towards Two Bucks a Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 6.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.81/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

The cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.13/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.50/g, a difference of $1.37/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.06/g today. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.96 per gallon.

"After a brief hiatus, the national average has moved off its recent high, again falling closer to the $3 per gallon mark, setting up a potential second attempt at slipping below $2.99 for the first time since 2021," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While gas prices have risen in some areas, such as California after refinery snags emerged, other states have returned to declines. Illinois is one such example, falling below $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021. The Great Lakes and Gulf Coast offer some of the nation's lowest gas prices, with the window of opportunity holding for the next few weeks to potentially re-test some of the levels seen a few weeks ago. The good news continues for average diesel prices, which slipped below $4 per gallon again and stand at their lowest level since the summer."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

January 2, 2023: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

January 2, 2022: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

January 2, 2021: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 2, 2020: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 2, 2019: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 2, 2018: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 2, 2017: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

January 2, 2016: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

January 2, 2015: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

January 2, 2014: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.71/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.73/g.

Ogden- $2.76/g, down 6.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.82/g.

Billings- $2.93/g, unchanged from last week's $2.93/g.