Spring Cleaning Downtown Casper Ushers Casper’s Summer Events

Casper's annual spring cleanup in downtown Casper is scheduled on Thursday, May 23rd from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The public is invited to help clean litter from streets, sidewalks, and planters and to pull weeds from tree grates.

“This event marks the beginning of a vibrant summer event season in the city,” remarked Manager of Public Engagement Jolene Martinez.

Volunteers from the City of Casper, Old Yellowstone District Advisory Committee, LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee, Downtown Development Authority, Visit Casper, i-Reach, Rotaract, and Downtown and Old Yellowstone District businesses have committed their involvement.

“With this event, we aim to not only beautify the downtown area but also foster a sense of community pride and environmental stewardship among residents,” said Martinez. Participants are encouraged to bring gloves and wear comfortable clothing suitable for outdoor work.

