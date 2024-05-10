Casper Family Aquatic Center to Close Until Mid-October

The Casper Family Aquatic Center announced that they are closing for the second phase of improvements starting on May 20. They expect to reopen mid-October.

“For this phase, the roof and some roof decking will be replaced; some of the HAVC system will be reconstructed; new lighting and fans will be installed; and the electrical conduit on the ceiling will be brought up to code,” explained Edwin Luers, recreation supervisor for aquatics.

Casper Family Aquatic Center pool memberships can be used at any of the outdoor pools that open on June 1:

Marion Kreiner Pool

Mike Sedar Pool

Paradise Valley Pool

Washington Pool

“We’re excited to get these improvements underway,” said Luers. “We are committed to the highest safety and quality standards and providing an exceptional experience for all Casper Family Aquatic Center users.”

Wagon Wheel in Mills Keeps Rolling Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media