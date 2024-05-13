Registration Open for 10th Annual T-Bird Trek to Support Casper College Students

Casper College news release by Lisa Icenogle:

Registration is now open for the 10th Annual T-Bird Trek on Sunday, Sept. 8.

“We hope that folks will help us celebrate the 10th anniversary of our 2024 T-Bird Trek, including our new downhill half-marathon, which has been modified for those who want a challenge,” said Ann Dalton, associate director of development and alumni engagement.

The cost for those who register on or before June 1 is $60 to participate in the Lookout Point Half Marathon or the Down Hill Half Marathon, $50 for the 10k, and $40 for the 5k. Children 12 and under run free in the 5k with a registered adult.

Proceeds from the T-Bird Trek will support scholarships for Casper College students, institutional grants, and alumni programs. “We are grateful, and our students are thankful. Last year, the Trek netted nearly $9,700 to support scholarships and alumni initiatives at Casper College. Plus, we had 336 participants, a record for the T-Bird Trek,” Dalton said.

In addition to the actual Trek, a Virtual Trek is also available where participants choose the “Virtual” version of their preferred race distance: half-marathon, 10K, or 5K from wherever they are located. “Virtual racers can join the fun on social media by using #runyourtrek and submitting their pictures online.

The T-Bird Trek is for runners, family, and friends and showcases the Casper College campus and community.

For more information, to register, volunteer, or become a sponsor, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/tbird-trek or contact Dalton at ann.dalton@caspercollege.edu, 307-268-2325, or 800-442-2963, extension 2325.

