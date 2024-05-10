Casper’s David Street Station Welcomes New Exec Director: Funky Junk Creator Whitney Asay

David Street Station is thrilled to announce the appointment of Whitney Asay as its new Executive Director, effective May 13, 2024. Whitney brings a wealth of experience and a passion for community engagement to drive the Station’s mission forward.

Whitney is a Casper native with a dynamic background and skillset as a small business owner. She also has strong event planning and management experience with a proven track record of organizing and executing events. Her visionary leadership and commitment to fostering a vibrant community align seamlessly with David Street Station’s mission to be #WhereCasperComesTogether

Whitney is the creator of Funky Junk. In a recent interview, she said she started the first Funky Junk event in 2015, gathering about 10 local creators, one food truck, and paid for a local bartender to come and serve drinks.

"Fast forward 10 years and we are about to host our spring event on Saturday, May 18th. We now host 80+ Creators from around the state, 7-8 food trucks, a local brewery and distillery, and 4 live bands throughout the day. The brick-and-mortar shop closed in late 2022, but I have a 1976 Chevy El Dorado that I use for a mobile market and the festival is held in the downtown district, nestled into the neighborhood where I live!"

Whitney Asay takes over as the first Executive Director of David Street Station under its new classification as a 501(c)(3) Non-profit. She succeeds Kevin Hawley, who helped dream, build, and oversee operations associated with David Street Station over the last ten years in his role as Executive Director of the Casper Downtown Development Authority.

“I am honored to join the David Street Station team and serve as Executive Director,” said Asay. “I am deeply committed to building upon the Station’s legacy of bringing people together and fostering a sense of community pride. Together, we will work to ensure David Street Station remains a vibrant destination for decades to come.”

