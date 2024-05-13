Casper College District board of trustees announces board vacancies

Casper College news release by Lisa Icenogle:

The Casper College District Board is seeking applications from interested residents within the district’s boundary of Natrona County to serve as an appointed member of the board of trustees to fill two positions until the scheduled election in 2024. The deadline for submitting an application is 5 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2024.

Board members Susan Miller and Dr. Scott Bennion have submitted their resignations as members of the Casper College District board of trustees, effective May 31, 2024. The appointed replacement positions on the board of trustees will be interim positions, which means the people appointed will serve until the next election in Nov. 2024, at which time they customarily run for election for one of four positions open for reelection.

Trustee Miller was elected to the Casper College District Board in 1997 and held leadership positions as secretary, treasurer, vice chair, and chair of the board of trustees. Trustee Bennion was elected to the Casper College District Board in 2001 and held leadership positions as secretary, treasurer, vice chair, and chair of the board of trustees.

Casper College board of trustees Chair Steve Degenfelder said, “trustee Miller, with 27 years on the board, and trustee Bennion, with 23 years on the board, have both served the community and college for an impressive amount of time. Their leadership and passion for Casper College have contributed greatly to the college’s success and the role it plays in our community and state. We wish both of them well and appreciate all they’ve accomplished as a board member.”

Candidates must be 18 or older, citizens of Wyoming, and residents of Natrona County.

The board of trustees will make appointments to fill the vacancies in an open session at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Those interested in being considered for appointment to a vacancy should send their response along with detailed information on their qualifications for serving on the board of trustees by email to tracie.bopp@caspercollege.edu or by mail to Casper College District Board, ATTN: Tracie Bopp, 125 College Drive, Casper, WY 82601. All applications must be received by 5 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2024.

