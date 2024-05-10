Riverton Man Arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter after Dead Woman Discovered in Burning Home

The Riverton police have taken 55-year-old local resident Vernon Doney into custody on an arrest warrant for involuntary manslaughter.

Doney is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The Riverton 911 center received a call of the house fire at about 2:20 a.m. on April 26.

Fire units arrived to an active fire and found a dead woman inside, she was later identified as 48-year-old Eve Newton of Riverton.

The results of the autopsy are still pending according to Riverton PD.

Doney was arrested at his home and taken to the Fremont County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Nethicumara at (307) 856-4891.

