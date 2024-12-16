Wyoming Gas Prices See Slight Drop Ahead of Christmas

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.29/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.49/g, a difference of $1.20/g.

The national average price of diesel has declined 1.8 cents in the last week and stands at $3.472 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g today.

"As we edge closer to the end of the year, we're seeing momentum for falling gas prices weaken, which is typical as the national average generally bottoms out between Thanksgiving and Christmas," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"With oil prices rising back above $70 last week, gas prices may have less potential to drop much further, though there may be a second window of lower prices in January or February in some areas, but even that won't last long.

"While several states saw gas prices cycle last week, marked by a big jump in prices after a large decline, those that did see hefty jumps should see prices drift a bit lower, potentially making a second run at the season's lowest prices.

"The West Coast, including California, should continue to see prices drift lower, but with just a few weeks left in 2024, all attention turns to 2025. GasBuddy's 2025 Fuel Outlook, among the nation's most accurate fuel price forecasts, will be released in the coming weeks, offering motorists a glimpse into gas prices for the coming year."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

December 16, 2023: $2.91/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)

December 16, 2022: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $3.13/g)

December 16, 2021: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

December 16, 2020: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

December 16, 2019: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

December 16, 2018: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

December 16, 2017: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

December 16, 2016: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

December 16, 2015: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 16, 2014: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:



Fort Collins- $2.72/g, up 7.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.64/g.

Ogden- $2.91/g, up 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.90/g.

Billings- $2.72/g, down 6.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.78/g.