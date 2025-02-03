Wyoming Gas Prices Rise Five Cents per Gallon in the Last Week,

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.94/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 27.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.43/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.29/g, a difference of 86.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.626 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04/g today. The national average is down 1.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 10.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"The national average has seen little meaningful change over the past week, as oil markets continue to face selling pressure. However, with President Trump imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico, some motorists may see gas prices inch up in certain regions," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Trump's new trade war has already triggered retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, escalating tensions. While, on paper, tariffs on Canadian energy could have a significant impact on fuel prices, a prolonged trade war could weaken global economies, reducing demand and partially offsetting the effects of tariffs. For now, I expect a slow but modest impact on fuel prices, particularly in the Great Lakes, Midwest, Rockies, and Northeast U.S.— all markets that rely heavily on Canadian crude oil or refined product imports from Canada."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

February 3, 2024: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

February 3, 2023: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)

February 3, 2022: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

February 3, 2021: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

February 3, 2020: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

February 3, 2019: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

February 3, 2018: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

February 3, 2017: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 3, 2016: $1.73/g (U.S. Average: $1.78/g)

February 3, 2015: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.78/g, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.82/g.

Ogden- $2.99/g, up 7.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.92/g.

Billings- $2.95/g, up 5.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.89/g.

