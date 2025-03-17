Wyoming Gas Prices Inch Up Two Cents a Gallon while National Prices Drop

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 0.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 10.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.49/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.20/g.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 5.0 cents in the last week and stands at $3.558 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02/g today.

"As concerns over tariffs and policy uncertainties grow, gas prices have continued to decline across much of the country, raising the possibility that the national average could slip below $3 per gallon and approach some of the lowest prices seen in years," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"However, this decline shouldn't necessarily be celebrated, as it comes with strong warning signs. When the economy slows, gasoline demand drops— along with demand for other refined products like diesel and jet fuel. We've already seen some signals that the months ahead could be challenging.

"All of this suggests that gas prices are likely to remain low for now. However, if economic conditions improve, gas prices could eventually follow suit and start rising again."



Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

March 17, 2024: $3.07/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

March 17, 2023: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

March 17, 2022: $3.99/g (U.S. Average: $4.28/g)

March 17, 2021: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

March 17, 2020: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

March 17, 2019: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

March 17, 2018: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

March 17, 2017: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

March 17, 2016: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $1.96/g)

March 17, 2015: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.76/g, down 3.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.79/g.

Ogden- $2.94/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.96/g.

Billings- $3.07/g, down 3.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.11/g.

