Wyoming Gas Prices Inch Their Way Down in Time for the Holidays

Average gas prices in Wyoming have fallen 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 24.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.

"What an incredible turnaround in the last week. While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn't expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly. But, it's terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel. It's not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for. Drivers shouldn't be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.84 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.23 per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.84 per gallon while the highest was $4.23 per gallon, a difference of $1.39 per gallon.

Natrona County's average gasoline price per gallon is currently at $3.03.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64/g today, which is down 16.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 24.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

November 21, 2021: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

November 21, 2020: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)

November 21, 2019: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

November 21, 2018: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

November 21, 2017: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

November 21, 2016: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.13/g)

November 21, 2015: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.08/g)

November 21, 2014: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

November 21, 2013: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.21/g)

November 21, 2012: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.33/g, down 7.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.41/g.

Ogden- $3.88/g, down 8.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.97/g.

Billings- $3.71/g, down 14.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.85/g.

"What an incredible turnaround in the last week. While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn't expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly. But, it's terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel. It's not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for. Drivers shouldn't be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday."

2022 Holiday Square Tree Lighting Ceremony Kicks Off Christmas Season The Holiday Square was luminescent, illuminated by both the lights of the Christmas trees and the light inside everybody's eyes who happened to be there.