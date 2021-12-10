Wyoming Gas Prices Continue to Take Dip Before Weekend Hits

We're just over two weeks from Christmas and gas prices, which have been on the slow decline, took a slightly more significant dip this week, and are now just six cents higher than the national average. It was just a few months ago when Wyoming's average gas price was 40 cents higher than the national average. We're on the right track it seems.

Wyoming's statewide average gas price has dropped to $3.39 per gallon. That is down from a week ago when it was $3.44 per gallon, and a month ago when it was $3.50 per gallon. The national average is also down from $3.37 just a week ago to $3.33. It's the lowest the national average for gas prices has been since October 20th.

The falling prices are said to be a result of a potential economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 crisis. Oil prices have dropped to the mid-$60 per barrel range.

AAA spokesperson, Andrew Gross gave an added warning for consumers given the gas price dip:

Consumers may be catching a break at the pump right now, but it’s not for a very good reason...A potential COVID-19 induced economic slowdown hurts everyone and could prompt OPEC to slash production if oil prices drop too low.

The region of southeast Wyoming remains as having some of the lowest gas prices in the state. Laramie County's average price is down to two cents from last week to $3.33 per gallon while Albany County fell five cents from $3.04 to $2.99 per gallon.

The cheapest spot for gas in Cheyenne is at the Walmart on Livingston, which has dropped to $3.17 per gallon. And for Laramie, Tumbleweed Express on Bluebird Ln remains at $2.79 per gallon and the next cheapest is at multiple spots for $2.89.

Safe travels this weekend, Wyoming!

Incredible Road Trip Across Wyoming The exploration of Wyoming continues and Drew jumped into the 'Gray Ghost' and set out on a trip to end up in Cody, Wy. Between Casper and Cody there are MANY great places to stop.

- Incredible Road Trip Across Wyoming

10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming Here Are the Top 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming

- 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming,

30 Wyoming Attractions To Visit

- 30 Wyoming Attractions To Visit

Here Are Words And Phrases That Drive Wyomingites Crazy There are certain words or phrases that when you hear them it makes your skin crawl. We headed to social media and asked you to share what words or phrases drive you crazy when you hear them. Here's a collection of the top 12 from what you shared with us.

- Here Are Words And Phrases That Drive Wyomingites Crazy