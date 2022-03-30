Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10 cents in the last week, averaging $4.09 a gallon Wednesday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in the state are 66.7 cents higher than a month ago and $1.18 higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming at $3.69 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.69 a gallon.

Natrona County is one of the cheaper counties in the state at an average of $3.98 a gallon on Wednesday, with Converse County as the cheapest at $3.90 a gallon and Uinta County as the most expensive at $4.40 a gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, still averaging $4.23 a gallon, which is an increase of 62.4 cents from a month ago and $1.38 higher than a year ago.

Wyoming sits in the middle in terms of gas prices at 25th in the country, while Oklahoma is the cheapest at an average of $3.76 a gallon on Wednesday, while California is the most expensive at an average of $5.91 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"The decline we've seen in average gas prices has been slowing down, as oil prices have held above $100 after declining under that level as recently as a few weeks ago. For the near future, we’ll see a mix of slight decreases and some potential increases mixed in. California markets should finally cool off and areas could even move lower in Southern California, while the Great Lakes could see gas prices jump up after having fallen for the last week or so," De Haan said. "While the national average should start to stabilize for the time being, there's no telling what's around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists."