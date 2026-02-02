Gas prices in Wyoming ticked upward over the past week, rising an average of 2.7 cents per gallon to $2.51, according to a new survey from GasBuddy.

The weekly report, which tracks prices at 494 stations across the state, shows Wyoming drivers are paying about 5.5 cents more per gallon than a month ago. Even with the recent increase, prices remain significantly lower than a year ago, down 42.7 cents per gallon.

Nationwide, gasoline prices moved in the opposite direction. The national average fell slightly over the last week, dropping 0.9 cents to $2.83 per gallon. That figure is up 3.9 cents from a month ago but remains 21.3 cents lower than at this time in 2024.

Diesel prices also declined. The national average price of diesel dropped 4.2 cents over the past week and now stands at $3.59 per gallon.

Within Wyoming, gas prices continue to vary widely by location. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest price reported in the state on Sunday was $2.08 per gallon, while the highest reached $3.09—a difference of more than a dollar per gallon.

Prices in nearby cities show mixed trends. Fort Collins, Colorado, saw a slight dip to $2.47 per gallon, while Ogden, Utah, rose to $2.52. Prices in Billings, Montana, held steady at $2.71 per gallon.

Historical data shows Wyoming prices remain lower than in recent years. On Feb. 2, 2024, the statewide average was $2.64 per gallon, and in 2023 it was $3.38. The five-year trend highlights how volatile fuel costs have been, with Wyoming prices ranging from a low of $2.22 per gallon in 2021 to more than $3.30 in 2022 and 2023.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said national prices have remained relatively stable despite rising oil costs.

“While oil prices jumped to their highest level in months amid geopolitical tensions, a weakening U.S. dollar, and supply concerns, the national average price of gasoline saw little change compared to a week ago,” De Haan said.

He noted that just over half of U.S. states saw prices decline, particularly in the Midwest, while prices are beginning to rise in parts of the West as refineries prepare for the switch to summer gasoline blends.

“Over the coming weeks, we’re likely to see more states experiencing increases than decreases,” De Haan added.

GasBuddy compiles its weekly data from more than 11 million price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations nationwide, making it one of the most widely used sources for tracking fuel prices.