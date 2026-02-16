Wyoming drivers are seeing a slight bump at the pump this week.

According to a new survey from GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Wyoming has climbed 8.3 cents over the past week, now sitting at $2.66 per gallon. That’s about 25 cents higher than a month ago — but still nearly 30 cents cheaper than this time last year.

Prices vary widely across the state. On Sunday, the cheapest gas reported in Wyoming was $2.29 per gallon, while the most expensive hit $3.29, a full $1 difference depending on where you fill up.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline rose 2.6 cents this week to $2.87 per gallon. That’s up slightly from a month ago but down nearly 25 cents compared to a year ago. Diesel prices also ticked up, rising one cent to a national average of $3.62 per gallon.

Neighboring States

Here’s how prices compare around the region:

Fort Collins: $2.62 per gallon, up 3.7 cents

Ogden: $2.64 per gallon, down 2.4 cents

Billings: $2.76 per gallon, up 3.7 cents

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, says prices are gradually trending higher nationwide as refineries begin seasonal maintenance and the industry transitions to summer-blend gasoline, which is typically more expensive to produce.

However, he notes that global oil production decisions and ongoing geopolitical tensions could either slow or accelerate price increases in the weeks ahead.

Looking Back

Here’s how Wyoming prices on February 16 compare over the past five years:

2025: $2.95

2024: $2.80

2023: $3.41

2022: $3.35

2021: $2.35

For now, while prices are creeping up, Wyoming drivers are still paying less than they were a year ago.

