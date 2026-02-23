A 74-year-old Ohio man was killed and three others were injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 near Evanston, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. on Feb. 18 at milepost 18.9 in Uinta County on westbound I-80 during severe winter weather conditions. Troopers say snow, sleet, blowing snow and blizzard conditions contributed to slick roadways covered in wet snow and ice.

According to a WHP release, all vehicles involved were traveling westbound when a Chevrolet Silverado pickup became nearly stopped in the left lane due to an earlier crash ahead and poor visibility.

The driver of the Silverado, identified as John Lengyel, 74, of Ohio, had unbuckled his seat belt and was preparing to exit the vehicle to determine whether he could safely move to the right shoulder.

Investigators say a Kenworth commercial combination unit traveling in the left lane at a speed too fast for conditions lost control on the icy roadway and struck a guardrail. The semi jackknifed and slid into the rear of the Silverado, causing the pickup to rotate clockwise and move from the left lane into the right lane.

As the Silverado entered the right lane, a Freightliner combination unit collided with the driver’s side of the pickup. The impact ejected Lengyel from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second Freightliner commercial vehicle, also traveling too fast for conditions, attempted to maneuver left to avoid the crash but struck both the Kenworth and a guardrail. That truck then continued westbound and collided with the rear of a Volvo combination unit that had stopped because of the crash ahead.

Less than 90 minutes after the first deadly crash, a second collision in the same Interstate 80 pileup claimed the life of a 72-year-old Nevada woman.

Speed and winter weather conditions are being investigated as possible contributing factors. The crash remains under investigation by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Interstate 80 is frequently impacted by winter storms in southwest Wyoming, and troopers continue to urge drivers to slow down and adjust for conditions, particularly during blizzard and blowing snow events.

