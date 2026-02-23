Deep beneath the wind-swept granite outcrops of central Wyoming, an ancient story is getting a second look — and it could reshape what geologists know about one of the state’s most complex fault systems.

The Wyoming State Geological Survey this week released newly digitized geologic maps of the Granite Mountains. But buried in the technical language of GIS workflows and geophysical datasets is something far more intriguing: a clearer look at the South Granite Mountains fault system — and the resource potential tied to it.

The newly released digital maps cover the southwestern portion of the South Pass–Granite Mountains geophysical survey area. That region includes the Seminoe Mountains greenstone belt near Bradley Peak — terrain that records some of Wyoming’s oldest and most complicated rock history.

By converting decades-old paper maps into modern digital datasets using standards developed by the U.S. Geological Survey, geologists can now overlay historic field mapping with newly collected airborne magnetic and radiometric data.

Magnetic surveys can reveal buried structures that don’t show at the surface. Radiometric data can highlight subtle variations in rock chemistry. When those datasets are layered over detailed bedrock maps, fault traces that once looked fragmented or ambiguous can suddenly snap into sharper focus.

In this case, the updated mapping is helping refine the extent and geometry of the South Granite Mountains fault system — a major structural feature that influences how rock units are stacked, fractured, and mineralized across the region.

Fault systems aren’t just cracks in the Earth’s crust. They can act as pathways — or barriers — for fluids that concentrate valuable minerals. Understanding exactly where those faults run, how they move, and how they connect is key to evaluating resource potential.

The Bradley Peak area, encompassed in part by the Seminoe Mountains greenstone belt map, has long drawn scientific interest. Greenstone belts, in other parts of the world, are associated with significant mineral deposits. Wyoming’s example has been studied for decades, but modern tools are allowing geologists to revisit it with far greater precision.

“Bringing these historical maps into a modern digital format allows us to integrate decades of foundational fieldwork with new, high-resolution airborne geophysical data,” said Interim State Geologist Ranie Lynds. “That enhances our ability to understand Wyoming’s subsurface geology and resource potential.”

Old Field Notes, New Technology

The interesting twist isn’t just the geology — it’s the time span.

The original maps for Whiskey Peak, Muddy Gap, and Seminoe Dam NE were produced before computer-based mapping was standard. They were hand-drafted interpretations based on field observations, compass readings, and painstaking rock identification.

Now, those analog maps have been georeferenced, digitized, and standardized under the Geologic Map Schema — allowing them to plug directly into modern GIS systems.

In effect, field notes from decades ago are now interacting with high-resolution airborne sensors flying thousands of feet above the same terrain.

For a region as structurally complicated as the Granite Mountains — where billion-year-old rocks have been folded, faulted, and uplifted repeatedly — that marriage of old and new data may be the most compelling development of all.

See the maps here.

