Severe Blizzard Leads To Tragic Crashes On I-80
Deadly Chain Reaction: Multiple Crashes in Same I-80 Blizzard Pileup Near Evanston
What began as a crash in whiteout conditions Wednesday afternoon spiraled into a deadly, multi-vehicle chain reaction on Interstate 80 near Evanston. Two were killed and several others were hurt as commercial trucks and passenger vehicles lost control on slick, snow-packed pavement — all within the same blizzard-driven pileup
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the second fatal crash happened at 4:36 p.m. on Feb. 18 at milepost 19 in Uinta County — less than a mile from an earlier fatality.
Troopers say a Peterbilt commercial combination unit was slowing due to poor visibility and multiple crashes ahead. A Toyota Sienna traveling behind the semi attempted to slow down but lost traction on the wet, icy roadway and slid into the rear of the trailer.
Seventy-two-year-old Bonnie Lawton of Nevada, a passenger in the Toyota Sienna, was not wearing a seat belt and died as a result of the crash. Two other people were injured, and two others were not injured.
Road conditions were reported as wet with ice and frost. Weather conditions included snow, fog and blowing snow, though investigators noted inclement weather was not officially marked as a contributing factor in this specific crash. Speed and driver inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors.
The fatal collision occurred amid a series of crashes in the same corridor during a winter storm that created hazardous travel conditions along Interstate 80 west of Evanston.
Both crashes remain under investigation by the Wyoming Highway Patrol.