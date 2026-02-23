Wyoming Gas Prices Inch Up As Summer Travel Season Nears

Gas prices in Wyoming ticked up slightly over the past week, while national prices continue a gradual climb as oil markets react to global tensions.

According to a new survey from GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Wyoming rose 0.8 cents in the last week to $2.66 per gallon. That’s 16.1 cents higher than a month ago, but still 28.3 cents lower than this time last year.

The national average price of gasoline increased 1.2 cents over the same period to $2.88 per gallon. National prices are up 2.8 cents from a month ago and remain 19.5 cents lower than a year ago.

Diesel prices saw a sharper jump, with the national average climbing 6.2 cents in the past week to $3.69 per gallon.

Prices across Wyoming vary widely. GasBuddy reported the cheapest station in the state was priced at $2.24 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.99 — a difference of $1.75 per gallon.

Looking back over the past five years, Wyoming drivers are paying less than they did on this date in 2022 and 2023, when prices hovered at $3.38 per gallon. On Feb. 23, 2025, the statewide average was $2.95, while in 2024 it was $2.88. In 2021, Wyoming motorists were paying $2.45 per gallon.

Neighboring regional averages show mixed movement. Fort Collins dropped 6.4 cents to $2.56 per gallon. Ogden rose 3.5 cents to $2.68. Billings edged up 0.6 cents to $2.77.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said rising crude oil prices are helping push fuel costs higher.

“Average gasoline prices continue to drift higher as crude oil trades near its highest level since last summer, driven by mounting geopolitical risk premiums tied to escalating tensions between the United States and Iran,” De Haan said. “While there has been no direct disruption to energy infrastructure, markets are increasingly pricing in the possibility of a broader exchange that could threaten supply flows.”

He added that refinery outages and pipeline disruptions — including issues along the Olympic Pipeline — are contributing to localized supply constraints, particularly in the Pacific Northwest. With refinery maintenance expected to ramp up in the coming weeks, De Haan said the national average could again approach the $3 per gallon mark as seasonal supply tightens.

GasBuddy compiles its data from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations nationwide.

Casper Unites for Impact in Support of Boys & Girls Club February 7th, 2026 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media