Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/20/26 - 02/23/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (02/20/26 – 02/23/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Gavin Hallford, 19, Fail to Comply, serve jail time
Eurisa Marquez, 32, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo, : POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Jose Montel-Parra, 39, Immigration Hold
Oscar Velasquez-Mus, 36, Immigration Hold
Malika Brown, 34, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Fail to Comply
Shadow Ray, 29, Hold for CAC
Emily VanMeter, 27, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Sarah Groth, 41, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Steven Jellis, 30, Serve Jail Time
Kamden Kouri, 21, Serving Weekends
Kevin Metcalf, 32, Fail to Appear
Matthew James, 36, Serve Jail Time
Laurel Davies, 45, ACCESSORY AFT FACT: FELONY CRIME, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Hector Velasco-De Luna, 42, Immigration Hold
Cody Davies, 50, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, USE CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II OR III, Fail to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole
Dillon Fuller, 37, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF, TURNING REQS SIGNAL & SAFETY
Madison Mayhew, 29, Fail to Appear, Criminal Bench Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant
Chance Whitley, 19, Public Intoxication, Interference with the Public Employee, Open Container, Alcoholic Beverages-Minor in Possession
Joshua Roberts, 47, Criminal Trespass, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER
Terry Delaney, 46, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID - 3/10 GRAM
Nichole Willis, 29, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, USE CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II OR III, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH IV - AMT MORE
Tru Nielsen, 20, Hold for probation and Parole, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Matthew Hays, 42, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, COMPULSORY AUTO INSUR - 1ST OFFENSE
Yolanda Barrera, 37, Fail to Comply
Bryant Smith, 36, Hold for Probation and Parole
Christian Wright, 27, Fail to Comply
Kayla Riley, 32, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID - 3/10 GRAM, TAKE CONTRABAND INTO PENAL FACILITY
Tristen Dodd, 29, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Allan Keith, 71, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST
Bryan Everly, 32, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER
Nicholas McLaughlin, 28, Conty Warrant/Hold for Agency
