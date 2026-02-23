Natrona Recent Arrest Log (02/20/26 - 02/23/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Gavin Hallford, 19, Fail to Comply, serve jail time

Eurisa Marquez, 32, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revo, : POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Jose Montel-Parra, 39, Immigration Hold

Oscar Velasquez-Mus, 36, Immigration Hold

Malika Brown, 34, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Fail to Comply

Shadow Ray, 29, Hold for CAC

Emily VanMeter, 27, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Sarah Groth, 41, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Steven Jellis, 30, Serve Jail Time

Kamden Kouri, 21, Serving Weekends

Kevin Metcalf, 32, Fail to Appear

Matthew James, 36, Serve Jail Time

Laurel Davies, 45, ACCESSORY AFT FACT: FELONY CRIME, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Hector Velasco-De Luna, 42, Immigration Hold

Cody Davies, 50, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, USE CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II OR III, Fail to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole

Dillon Fuller, 37, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF, TURNING REQS SIGNAL & SAFETY

Madison Mayhew, 29, Fail to Appear, Criminal Bench Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant

Chance Whitley, 19, Public Intoxication, Interference with the Public Employee, Open Container, Alcoholic Beverages-Minor in Possession

Joshua Roberts, 47, Criminal Trespass, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER

Terry Delaney, 46, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID - 3/10 GRAM

Nichole Willis, 29, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, USE CONTR SUBST - SCH I, II OR III, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - SCH IV - AMT MORE

Tru Nielsen, 20, Hold for probation and Parole, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Matthew Hays, 42, DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, COMPULSORY AUTO INSUR - 1ST OFFENSE

Yolanda Barrera, 37, Fail to Comply

Bryant Smith, 36, Hold for Probation and Parole

Christian Wright, 27, Fail to Comply

Kayla Riley, 32, Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - LIQUID - 3/10 GRAM, TAKE CONTRABAND INTO PENAL FACILITY

Tristen Dodd, 29, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Allan Keith, 71, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST

Bryan Everly, 32, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER

Nicholas McLaughlin, 28, Conty Warrant/Hold for Agency

