Casper — Good news for local roads and neighborhoods: the Casper Police Department’s 2025 annual report shows a notable drop in alcohol-related incidents across the city. DUI arrests fell roughly 23% from the previous year, and accidents involving intoxicated drivers dropped nearly 28%. Public intoxication calls and minors in possession of alcohol also decreased.

Despite fewer alcohol-related crashes, officers are still keeping a watchful eye on traffic. The department reports that overall traffic stops actually increased last year, signaling that enforcement efforts remain strong and proactive.

Graffiti — which has been a concern in some parts of Casper — saw a rise in 2024 but declined in 2025, and the city successfully reduced cleanup costs during that time.

The report also highlights the department’s ongoing focus on community engagement. Police leaders are gearing up for the 2026 Neighborhood Safety Initiative, which aims to strengthen partnerships with residents, assign area commanders, hold listening sessions, and co-design projects to make neighborhoods safer.

“By combining enforcement with community outreach, we hope to continue these positive trends while keeping Casper’s neighborhoods safe and welcoming for everyone,” the department said in its report.

For more details and stats, the full annual report is available on the City of Casper’s website.

Casper Policewomen Make up 18% of City's Sworn Officers At CPD, women make up about 18% of the sworn officers, higher than the national average of 14% for local police departments (Bureau of Justice Statistics, Local Police Departments, 2020).

Officer Schulz, a K9 officer, shared what drives her to serve, “I’m motivated by the opportunity to change my city for the better for my family and friends who live and work here."

Officer Brackenrich, who serves both as a patrol officer and Evidence Technician, spoke about the importance of growth in the profession, “Patience is crucial in this line of work, and confidence comes with experience and learning from challenges along the way.”

After graduating college, Detective Husted put herself through a police academy, before joining CPD, “I pursued a career as a police officer because I wanted to have a job where every day was a little different. I am motivated to support my fellow officers continue to help victims receive the justice they deserve.”

