Fa-la-la-la-ing Gas Prices Continue for the Cowboy State

Average gasoline prices across Wyoming dropped again over the past week, falling 11.2 cents per gallon to an average of $2.45, according to GasBuddy’s latest survey of 494 gas stations statewide.

Prices are now 31.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 37.6 cents lower than this time last year, continuing a trend of declining fuel costs for motorists.

GasBuddy reported a wide range of prices across the state. The cheapest station surveyed on Wednesday was selling gas for $2.05 per gallon, while the most expensive was priced at $3.35 per gallon — a difference of $1.30.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline fell 5.7 cents per gallon over the past week to $2.79. That figure is down 26.4 cents from a month ago and 21.4 cents lower than a year ago. Diesel prices also declined, with the national average falling 4.3 cents over the week to $3.575 per gallon.

Historical data shows Wyoming gas prices remain below national averages. On Dec. 22 last year, the state average was $2.83 per gallon, compared to a national average of $3.11. Prices were also $2.83 in 2024 and $2.88 in 2022, while reaching a five-year high of $3.27 in December 2021.

Gas prices in nearby regional markets also declined or held steady. Fort Collins averaged $2.30 per gallon, down 7.4 cents from last week. Ogden dropped 12.2 cents to $2.57 per gallon, while Billings remained unchanged at $2.86.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said falling oil prices and strong refinery output are driving the declines.

“For a fourth straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, as conditions remain ripe for some of the lowest seasonal gas prices in five years,” De Haan said. “Oil prices continue to struggle amid rising U.S., Canadian, and OPEC+ oil production, while refinery output remains near some of the highest seasonal levels in years.”

De Haan added that diesel prices have also eased, though tight inventories continue to keep the national average above last year’s levels.

GasBuddy compiles its data from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the United States.

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back five years:

December 22, 2024: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.01/g)

December 22, 2023: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.11/g)

December 22, 2022: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $3.07/g)

December 22, 2021: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

December 22, 2020: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.30/g, down 7.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.37/g.

Ogden- $2.57/g, down 12.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.69/g.

Billings- $2.86/g, unchanged from last week's $2.86/g.

