Wyoming Game and Fish Department accepting Conservation Stamp Art Contest entries

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has announced that it is now accepting entries for the 2026 Collectible Conservation Stamp Art Contest.

That’s according to a release from the department, which reveals that the subject of next year’s contest is the American pika.

“The winning image will be featured on the 2026 collectible conservation stamp,” the release states. “The top five receive a monetary award, including $3,500 for the winner. The art contest is sponsored by The WYldlife Fund.”

According to the release, the art show focuses on highlighting the variety of species that the Wyoming Game and Fish Department manages. The show also encourages participants to learn more about Wyoming’s wildlife. The American pika, for instance, is one of more than 800 species that is managed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

For those interested, full contest details and information on how to enter can be found at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.

