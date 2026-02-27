A Wyoming widow was the target of a brazen fraud scheme that drained her credit cards and nearly cost her her home. In 2022, Kylea R. Baier and her co-conspirator Michael L. Smith approached the victim under false identities, claiming interest in her late husband’s truck. They helped organize an estate sale, gained her trust, and persuaded her to provide cash, credit cards, and loans for a purported business venture — promises of profit that never materialized.

The deception escalated when Smith convinced the victim to execute a warranty deed transferring her home to Baier and her company, PCW, under false pretenses. Investigators later determined that Baier and Smith had conducted unauthorized credit card charges, cash advances, and thefts, using aliases and forged checks. The total fraud was estimated at $209,346.16.

Baier faced felony theft and conspiracy to commit theft charges. She entered a plea deal, pleading no contest to conspiracy. In return, the felony theft charge was dismissed, the State recommended deferred prosecution, and Baier agreed to testify against Smith and pay restitution, to be determined at a hearing.

At the restitution hearing, the State presented testimony from the victim and Detective Dustin Parker about fraudulent charges. Baier called Smith, who claimed some charges were approved by the victim — including payments for a concrete floor in her shop — and argued that some amounts were refunded or for the victim’s benefit, such as truck tires.

The district court rejected these arguments, finding no evidence showing which charges were actually used for the concrete or that any amounts were refunded. Only a single $1,500 charge appeared in the records, and it was unauthorized. The court concluded that all credit card charges and cash advances were made without the victim’s permission.

Baier was sentenced to a deferred sentence for conspiracy to commit theft, three years probation, and ordered to:

Transfer the warranty deed back to the victim within 30 days, and Pay $92,722.79 in restitution, jointly and severally with Smith.

More recently, Baier appealed, arguing that some restitution charges should be reduced for the concrete floor or other items. The court affirmed the restitution, holding that there was no evidence to support deducting any of those charges.

This case is a stark reminder of how trust can be exploited, and the court made it clear: even if a victim receives some benefit, unauthorized charges are still recoverable. Baier now remains on the hook for nearly $93,000, probation, and must return the victim’s property.

