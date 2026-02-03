Casper might get a reputation as just another Wyoming city, but if you’ve spent any time here lately, you know it’s quietly thriving—and February is proof. From 5150’ Restaurant Week to skating, live music, and quirky events, Casper is showing off just how much it has to offer.

Take Restaurant Week as an example: over 30 local spots—from breweries and pubs to steakhouses and coffee shops—are putting Wyoming flavors front and center. Whether it’s fry bread tacos and a huckleberry Moscow mule at The Office Bar & Grill, a rich bison bolognese at Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana, or a classic cowboy ribeye at Silver Rox Steakhouse, there’s a reason to get out and taste the city. And honestly, that’s just the beginning. Casper’s culinary scene is quietly impressive, and this week is your excuse to explore it all.

But food is just one side of the story. Casper is a city that balances adventure, creativity, and community like no other. You can grab lunch at the Cottage Cafe, hit the slopes at Hogadon, or lace up your skates at David Street Station for a glow skate or a romantic Sweetheart Skate. There’s live music, art festivals, and events for singles, friends, and couples alike. Even Valentine’s Day turns into a chance to explore the city, not just a dinner out.

Visit Casper just launched a brand-new, super-easy-to-use events calendar 🗓️.

Here’s a sneak peek at some upcoming events to get on your radar:

🎸 Rock the Tate – February 7

🎷 Kinser Jazz Festival – February 9–11

💖 Date Night at the Museums – February 11

⛸️ Single Mingle & Glow Skate – February 13

👯 Galentines, Bromance & Bestie Skate – February 14

🚚 Toughest Monster Truck Tour – February 14

❤️ Sweetheart Skate – February 15

🎤 Ian Munsick at Ford Wyoming Center – February 19

🌸 The Bloomery Presents: A Winter’s Nod to Summer – February 28

🎶 Live Music: Black Powder Blues at Gruner Brothers Brewing – February 28

So yes, Wyoming has mountains, rivers, and wide-open skies. But Casper has something just as special: a community that knows how to celebrate life, food, and fun—whether that’s through a creative cocktail, a perfectly cooked steak, or a night out skating under the lights. This February, the 5150’ isn’t just a ZIP code—it’s a playground.

Platte River Trails Share Winter Photos Winter in Casper is long, but that’s part of its charm—especially when you know where to go. The Platte River Trails offer a kind of winter recreation that’s accessible, peaceful, and quietly spectacular. No lift tickets. No long drives. Just snow-covered paths weaving through the heart of the city.

So bundle up, step outside, and rediscover the trails in their cold-weather glow. For maps, updates, and seasonal inspiration, follow Platte River Trails on Facebook and Instagram—and let winter show you a softer side of Casper. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media