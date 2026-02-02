This is ab opinion piece. Any sarcasm, hot takes, or questionable judgments belong to the writer alone.

Downtown Casper has turned into this scrappy little ecosystem—part Western grit, part artsy glow-up. You can park without selling a kidney, get a decent cocktail, and wander between venues without feeling like you’ve wandered into a strip mall. The brick buildings, the buzzing sidewalks, the weird mix of oilfield guys and twenty-somethings in thrifted leather jackets—it all works.

The Rialto itself feels like a wink from another era. That old neon sign hums with secrets. Inside, the bar has just enough glam to make you forget you’re in a state better known for wind than nightlife.

I went to see Amir at the Rialto’s comedy club, and from the first joke to the last uncomfortable gasp, I laughed. Not polite chuckles. Real laughter.

Beforehand, a couple friends from my rural hometown met me at Backwards for drinks. They don’t get into the city much—if you can call Casper “the city”—and as we clinked glasses they looked around, pleasantly surprised.

“Wow,” one of them said, scanning the crowd. “Casper is actually kind of cool." There was something deeply satisfying about hearing that. Because it’s true. It's not some coastal city where drinks are $30 and you'd have to sell a kidney to get good parking.

Casper is still rough around the edges. It still smells like exhaust and sagebrush. But it’s also got bright lights, live music, good drinks, and comedians willing to roast us to our faces.

The opener took the stage first—a self-described ginger with no hair and the vibe of a substitute teacher who’s seen some things. He mined awkward, everyday life for material and delivered it with the slightly shaky energy of someone still figuring out who he is on a microphone. I liked that part. Watching a comic work through nerves in real time feels honest. It’s messy and human and way more entertaining than anything overly polished.

Then Amir came out and blew the doors off.

The guy has a manic, unpredictable energy—almost Robin Williams-esque in the way he ricochets between voices and characters. He’s confrontational in the best possible way. At one point he asked a group of girls if they were having a good time. They nodded timidly.

“Then act like it,” he snapped.

He flirted with the line between offensive and hysterical, occasionally realizing he’d wandered a little too far and backpedaling in exaggerated, theatrical apologies. At one point he insulted a woman only to notice her boyfriend looked like he could bench-press a Ford F-150. The apology that followed was comedic brilliance.

After the show Amir talked with audience members and posed for photos. TSM. After the show Amir talked with audience members and posed for photos. TSM. loading...

See more events coming up at the Rialto here.

👑🦸‍♂️Capes & Tiaras at David Street Station's Ice Rink January 10, 2026. It was a perfect Wyoming winter day — crisp, sunny, and full of joy ☀️❄️ Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media