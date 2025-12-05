There’s a little extra holiday magic in the air this year. Starting December 1, every dollar donated to the Food Bank of Wyoming will go twice as far, thanks to a generous matching gift from the John P. Ellbogen Foundation. Through December 31, all monetary donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $125,000 — giving our community a powerful way to help neighbors in need.

And the need is real. Food insecurity in Wyoming has reached a 10-year high. Right now, one in seven residents — including one in five children — doesn’t always know where their next meal is coming from. With grocery prices up and many families still recovering from the financial strain of the government shutdown, the Food Bank of Wyoming and its network of more than 150 Hunger Relief Partners are working harder than ever to make sure no one goes without.

That’s why this matching gift couldn’t come at a better time. It will help the Food Bank stock up on essential items and ensure families across the state have nourishing meals through the holidays and well into the new year.

“We are once again immensely grateful for this matching gift from the John P. Ellbogen Foundation,” says Executive Director Danica Sveda. “We’ve seen firsthand the increased need in our state, but also the incredible impact gifts like this make. No one should have to choose between heating their home for the holidays and putting food on the table. Thanks to this gift, we can help eliminate the burden of that choice.”

For those looking to make a meaningful impact this season, a financial donation is the most effective way to help. Normally, every $1 provides enough food for three meals — but with the match in place this December, that same dollar can help provide up to six meals. It’s a simple way to make twice the difference.

If you’re hoping to support the cause and have a little fun, Headbangers Against Hunger is hosting an event at Oil City Beer Company on December 20. Doors open at 6 p.m., and attendees can enjoy craft beer, live rock music, and a chance to give back before Christmas.

With so many Wyoming families — including children and older adults — facing food insecurity right now, there’s never been a better moment to step up. To learn more or make a donation, visit wyomingfoodbank.org and make your gift by December 31 to double your impact.

2024 Birds N' Bucks Food Drive & Fundraiser It was another successful year for the longstanding tradition started by Bryan Scott a dozen years ago. This year raised close to $8,000 and brought about 500 turkey dinners to Casper families in need.