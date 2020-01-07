Wyoming Firefighters Investigate Cause of House Fire

Authorities have started an investigation into the cause of a fire that destroyed a southeast Wyoming house.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported that Laramie County fire authorities responded Monday to a house fire north of Cheyenne near Interstate 25.

Fire authorities say the fire was extinguished Monday and firefighters were handling smoldering debris and other remnants from the fire throughout the day.

Authorities say no one was in the house when it caught fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.