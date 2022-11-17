Casper Fire-EMS Swearing In Three New Firefighters on Friday

Casper Fire-EMS recently announced the swearing in of three new firefighter trainees.

That announcement came via a press release from Casper Fire-EMS, who wrote that the swearing-in ceremony is happening at Fire Station #3 (located at 2140 East 12th Street) on Friday, November 18th, beginning at 3:00 P.M.

"The ceremony will celebrate and welcome Firefighter Trainees Clayton Atkinson, Michael Harshman, and Jarett Wing," the release stated. "These three trainees have recently completed a 10-week joint training academy, hosted by Cheyenne Fire Rescue, joined by other fellow trainees from Cheyenne Fire Rescue and the Laramie Fire Department. This intensive joint academy took the seven total recruits through rigorous study and physical practice –each earning certifications in State of Wyoming Firefighter 1, Firefighter 2, and Hazardous Materials – Operations response."

Following the firefighters' swearing in, the three young men will continue their probationary period throughout their assigned shifts. They will start their rotations as the 4th assigned member to their respective Engine company.

"Continual training evolutions, on-the-job training, feedback, and response to actual emergency and non-emergency calls for service will guide these three new members through the remainder of their year-long probationary period," the release said. "Casper Fire-EMS is exceptionally proud of the positive representation by our trainees at the joint academy, and congratulates each Trainee on their well-earned certifications."

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the ceremony on Friday, November 17.