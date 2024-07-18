Wyoming Firearms & Outdoor Recreation Expo at David Street Station
The Wyoming Firearms and Outdoor Recreation Expo at David Street Station is happening in Casper on Saturday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Admission is free to the public. The event will feature exhibitor booths by Wyoming's top industry leaders. There will be live-entertainers, family-friendly games, and food trucks.
Explore products, gear and demos by your favorite Wyoming brands and organizations including:
Local musician Kaspen Haley will perform from 4:30-7:00pm.
Onsite food and beverage vendors will include Papa Lombardi, Northern Ice, Iskrem Truck, How You Bean, and Blacktooth Brewery.
This event is in conjunction with the eighth annual Wyoming Governor’s Match hosted by the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation and Casper Shooters Club July 19th-21st, 2024 at Stuckenhoff Shooting Complex.
