Wyoming Firearms & Outdoor Recreation Expo at David Street Station

Wyoming Firearms & Outdoor Recreation Expo, Facebook

The Wyoming Firearms and Outdoor Recreation Expo at David Street Station is happening in Casper on Saturday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free to the public. The event will feature exhibitor booths by Wyoming's top industry leaders. There will be live-entertainers, family-friendly games, and food trucks.

Explore products, gear and demos by your favorite Wyoming brands and organizations including:

  • Absaroka Valley Ammunition
  • Accurate Rifles and Restorations
  • Advance Casper
  • Brunton
  • Casper Mountain Biathlon Club
  • Cedar Sewing Co.
  • Freedom Arms
  • Ghost Town Shooters
  • Guardian Warrior Solutions
  • Gunwerks and Revic Optics
  • HiViz
  • Icarus Precision
  • Infinite Outdoors
  • Lucid Optics
  • Maven Outdoor Equipment
  • Opal Ammunition
  • Radical Kit
  • Red White and Blued
  • Savage Thread Works
  • Thunder Beast Arms Corporation
  • Victor Company USA and Tyther USA
  • Visit Casper
  • Wilkinson Tactical
  • Wyoming Gun Company
  • Wyoming Outdoor Recreation and State Parks
  • Wyoming Patriots
  • Wyoming State Trappers Association

    • Local musician Kaspen Haley will perform from 4:30-7:00pm.

    Onsite food and beverage vendors will include Papa Lombardi, Northern Ice, Iskrem Truck, How You Bean, and Blacktooth Brewery.

    This event is in conjunction with the eighth annual Wyoming Governor’s Match hosted by the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation and Casper Shooters Club July 19th-21st, 2024 at Stuckenhoff Shooting Complex.

    A family-run business in Casper offers unique pottery made of cement.

    Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

