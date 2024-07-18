Wyoming Firearms & Outdoor Recreation Expo at David Street Station

The Wyoming Firearms and Outdoor Recreation Expo at David Street Station is happening in Casper on Saturday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free to the public. The event will feature exhibitor booths by Wyoming's top industry leaders. There will be live-entertainers, family-friendly games, and food trucks.

Explore products, gear and demos by your favorite Wyoming brands and organizations including:

Absaroka Valley Ammunition

Accurate Rifles and Restorations

Advance Casper

Brunton

Casper Mountain Biathlon Club

Cedar Sewing Co.

Freedom Arms

Ghost Town Shooters

Guardian Warrior Solutions

Gunwerks and Revic Optics

HiViz

Icarus Precision

Infinite Outdoors

Lucid Optics

Maven Outdoor Equipment

Opal Ammunition

Radical Kit

Red White and Blued

Savage Thread Works

Thunder Beast Arms Corporation

Victor Company USA and Tyther USA

Visit Casper

Wilkinson Tactical

Wyoming Gun Company

Wyoming Outdoor Recreation and State Parks

Wyoming Patriots

Wyoming State Trappers Association

Local musician Kaspen Haley will perform from 4:30-7:00pm.

Onsite food and beverage vendors will include Papa Lombardi, Northern Ice, Iskrem Truck, How You Bean, and Blacktooth Brewery.

This event is in conjunction with the eighth annual Wyoming Governor’s Match hosted by the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation and Casper Shooters Club July 19th-21st, 2024 at Stuckenhoff Shooting Complex.

