A Cody man was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison after investigators discovered a cache of illegal weapons, including explosive devices, at his home. Randall Thomas Bailey, 65, received 51 months in prison for possessing firearms while under a court order and for possessing an unregistered firearm. Authorities found 28 illegally possessed weapons — including a machinegun, a silencer, and two functional pipe bombs — during a November 2024 search that prompted assistance from ATF and a regional bomb squad. Bailey was sentenced Jan. 15 in Casper.

In a separate case, Saul Andrew Garcia, 26, of Irwin, Idaho, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for cocaine trafficking tied to Wyoming and Idaho. Investigators determined Garcia helped move multiple pounds of cocaine from Arizona into Lincoln and Teton counties in Wyoming and parts of eastern Idaho. The investigation began in late 2023 and involved state and federal drug enforcement agencies. Garcia was sentenced Jan. 15 in Cheyenne.

Two men were also sentenced on federal immigration charges related to illegal re-entry into the United States after prior deportations.

Ivan Jorge Lucero-Lazalde, 40, of Juarez, Mexico, was sentenced to time served plus 10 additional days to allow for deportation proceedings. Court records show Lucero-Lazalde had previously been deported in 2006 and did not receive permission to reenter the country before returning. He was sentenced Jan. 8 in Casper.

Orlin Yobani Mejia-Cabellero, 35, of Honduras, received a 10-month prison sentence for illegal re-entry after multiple prior removals from the U.S., dating back to 2008. He will face deportation proceedings after completing his sentence. That sentencing also took place Jan. 8 in Casper.

