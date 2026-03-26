Natrona County Arrest Log (03/25/26 — 03/26/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Ontonio Richardson, 29, Fail to Comply

Nicole Hall, 54, 911 OTHER THAN EMERGENCY PURPOSE

Timothy Thurston, 56, CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Christian Savage, 30, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE

Jassiel Tzompa Garcia, 29, Immigration Hold

Emerson Huaman-Inga, 39, Immigration Hold

Tyler Allemand, 42, Fail to Comply

Alexandria Andersen, 34, Criminal Bench Warrant

Jermaine Palato, 41, District Court Bench Warrant, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE

Every Stephen King On-Screen Cameo (Movies & TV) The acting bug has bit “The King of Horror” a few times over the last several years, take a look at his best cameos! Gallery Credit: Arlen Jameson