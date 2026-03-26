It’s shaping up to be a dry year in Wyoming, and the City of Casper is sending a clear message to residents: be smart about water before things get tight.

Right now, the city says drinking water supplies are holding steady. But history shows demand spikes fast once sprinklers start firing up across neighborhoods.

“Our drinking water supplies are sufficient for the amount of current water usage,” said Water Operations Officer Ethan Yonker. “We do understand that some residents may want to begin watering their lawns, trees, and other outdoor plantings, and if so, we are asking residents to please do so responsibly.”

Casper pulls its drinking water from the North Platte River, and officials are watching conditions closely. River levels, forecasts, and daily water use are all being tracked. If supplies start to dip, city leaders could tighten restrictions later in the season.

Why the Concern?

Because once warm weather hits, water use doesn’t just rise — it surges. Lawns green up, sprinklers run longer, and the system feels the pressure.

City parks crews are already adjusting how they manage public spaces, and they’re asking residents to do the same at home.

The Bottom Line: Use Water Like It Matters

Here’s what the city is urging people to do right now:

Fix leaks and broken sprinklers before they waste water

Water early in the morning when temperatures are lower

Stick to watering lawns two to three times per week

Keep sprinklers off sidewalks, driveways, and streets

Skip watering during rain or strong winds

Keep grass a little taller to help it hold moisture

Hold off on fertilizing during drought conditions

Give trees and shrubs steady, deep watering and use mulch to lock in moisture

Residents might also notice city crews flushing fire hydrants or running hoses that release water onto streets. Officials say that work is necessary to keep drinking water safe and clean, and it will continue even during dry conditions.

For now, Casper has water. But with a dry season already underway, officials are making it clear. Conservation now could prevent tougher restrictions later.

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