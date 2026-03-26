Wyoming gained about 2,000 new residents in 2025. On paper, that sounds like growth. In reality, it’s more like a slow, uneven shuffle — some counties quietly filling up, others slowly emptying out, and the whole state getting older in the process.

New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show Wyoming’s population reached 588,753 as of July 2025, an increase of 0.3%. That’s growth, technically. But it’s also slower than the national pace, and it comes with a complicated backstory about migration, aging, housing costs, and the long shadow of the energy economy.

More than half of Wyoming’s counties added people last year. But the gains weren’t evenly spread — and the reasons behind them say a lot about where the state is headed.

The Growth Is Real — Just Not Everywhere

The fastest growth showed up in places like Laramie County, which grew by 1.2%, followed closely by Niobrara County at 1.1%. Johnson, Lincoln, and Sheridan counties weren’t far behind.

Meanwhile, other counties quietly slipped backward. Carbon, Fremont, and Washakie counties each lost about half a percent of their population — small numbers that add up over time, especially in rural communities where every family matters.

Since the 2020 census, the biggest population losses have hit places tied closely to the boom-and-bust cycles of energy development. Sweetwater County alone has lost more than 1,000 residents during that period.

That pattern isn’t new. But it’s becoming more noticeable.

The Real Driver Isn’t Births — It’s Moving Vans

Here’s the key shift: Wyoming isn’t growing because more babies are being born. It’s growing because people are moving in.

In 2025, the state recorded just 295 more births than deaths — a number that would have been considered alarmingly low a decade ago. Back in 2019, that figure was nearly 1,500. Ten years before that, it topped 3,000.

Today, more than half of Wyoming’s counties actually have more deaths than births each year. That’s especially true in smaller rural counties like Goshen, Hot Springs, Washakie, and Weston, where more than a quarter of residents are age 65 or older.

This is what demographic change looks like in slow motion. Not dramatic. Not sudden. Just fewer kids in classrooms and more retirees in waiting rooms.

The Pandemic Changed the Migration Map

For years, Wyoming lost people. From 2014 to 2019, the state saw nearly six straight years of negative migration as energy jobs dried up and workers moved elsewhere.

Then the pandemic flipped the script.

Suddenly, people from bigger, more expensive cities started looking for space, lower taxes, and a different pace of life. Wyoming checked all three boxes.

“Energy-driven employment opportunities have long been a key factor in Wyoming's migration trends, but the COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed this dynamic,” said Dr. Wenlin Liu with the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information.

That shift hasn’t disappeared. Even as the remote-work boom cools and the housing market tightens, Wyoming is still seeing more people move in than move out.

In 2025, net migration added about 1,700 residents to the state — the single biggest factor behind population growth.

But even that trend is changing. International migration dropped sharply, something officials partly attribute to changes in federal immigration policy during the second administration of Donald Trump.

Why People Are Still Choosing Wyoming

The reasons are surprisingly simple.

Cost of living. Taxes. Space.

Inflation has made housing expensive almost everywhere, but Wyoming still looks relatively affordable compared to major metro areas. That difference matters, especially for families and retirees trying to stretch a paycheck or a pension.

It also explains why growth is showing up in specific places — counties with jobs, services, and housing.

Laramie County added more than 1,100 residents through migration last year. Sheridan, Natrona, and Lincoln counties also posted strong gains.

Meanwhile, Campbell, Teton, and Sweetwater counties saw more people leave than arrive.

The map of Wyoming growth is starting to look less like a statewide trend and more like a patchwork.

A State Getting Older — and Smaller in Spots

The biggest long-term challenge isn’t migration. It’s aging.

Wyoming’s population is getting older faster than many states, especially in rural areas. That shift touches everything — schools, hospitals, housing, and the workforce.

When births fall and deaths rise, communities change. Sometimes quietly.

A school loses a classroom. A business struggles to find workers. A volunteer fire department has fewer hands to answer the call.

None of it makes headlines on its own. But together, it reshapes towns.

The Bottom Line

Wyoming is growing. Just not quickly, not evenly, and not for the reasons it used to.

People are still moving here. That’s the good news.

But the state is also aging, rural populations are thinning, and the old economic playbook — energy jobs drive growth — no longer tells the whole story.

The future of Wyoming’s population won’t be decided by one boom, one policy, or one migration wave.

It will be decided slowly. County by county. Family by family. Moving truck by moving truck.

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