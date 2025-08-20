Wyoming DOJ Recent Drug Trafficking Sentencings

Jeramie Russel Makinen, 40, of Evanston, Wyoming, was sentenced to 51 months (4.25 years) and 29 days in federal prison with five years of supervised release to follow for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, aiding and abetting in the distribution of fentanyl, and distribution of fentanyl.

According to court documents, Special Agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation in Rock Springs were investigating drug trafficking in Sweetwater County.

Through the progression of the investigation, the defendant was identified as a person of interest.

Agents observed Makinen selling methamphetamine and fentanyl. Deputies with the Sweetwater Sheriff’s Office (SSO) later conducted a traffic stop where the defendant was arrested.

---

Charnele Dawn Jenkins, 31, of Riverton, Wyoming, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release for distribution of fentanyl.

According to court documents, on Aug. 27, 2024, the defendant sold fentanyl pills to an undercover Rocky Mountain Safe Trails Task Force Agent in Riverton. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W.

Gist prosecuted the crime. Jenkins was indicted on Jan. 15 and pleaded guilty on May 27.

