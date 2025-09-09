The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is warning residents of an extortion scheme involving mailed Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) and a ransom note.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement in Natrona County has received at least two reports of this scheme targeting residents, with additional reports made around the state of Wyoming.

The mailed letters contain several identical identifying factors:

● Mailed using a Canadian postal stamp (see pictures below).

● Claims you clicked a suspicious internet link that provided the hackers access.

● Alleges illegal images were planted on your devices.

● Uses threats of police involvement to scare you.

● Demands money within 36 hours.

● Includes a URL and QR code for Bitcoin, Coinbase, or Cash App payment.

● Mentions your family members by name.

● Arrives as a mailed letter to your home address.

We ask our citizens to share this information with their friends, neighbors, and family members.

ICAC agents are working diligently to investigate these reports, track the origin of the letters, and hold those responsible accountable. While these scammers may try to use scare tactics as leverage, any involvement with CSAM falls under serious criminal conduct. Protecting children and families from exploitation is the top priority of the ICAC Task Force.

“This scheme is not only about extortion, it weaponizes some of the most serious crimes imaginable,” said Natrona County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Task Force Officer Drew Cotton.

“Making a report to law enforcement ensures we can investigate quickly, protect potential victims, and hold offenders accountable.”

These reports remain under active investigation. If you or someone you know has received a letter in the mail matching the provided evidence photo, do not open it and instead report it immediately to your local law enforcement through dispatch or directly to the Casper DCI Office at (307) 261-2194. Additionally, do not contact the sender and do not send money.

