The latest report on the State of Wyoming’s economy from the state Economic Analysis Division is now available. The quarterly publication tracks Wyoming’s economic performance through charts and data on employment, energy production, state revenues, and other key indicators.

Wyoming's GDP growth outperformed both regional and national averages, driven likely by rebounding energy output and strong industrial activity. However, given the state’s small economic base, quarterly swings can appear more dramatic than in diversified economies. Still, this marks a solid rebound following slower growth in 2024.

According to the new report, Wyoming added 2,600 jobs in August 2025—a 0.9% increase compared to the same month last year. The state’s economy also showed robust growth, with second-quarter real gross domestic product (GDP) rising 5.3% at an annualized rate, outpacing both the Rocky Mountain region (3.5%) and the U.S. average (3.8%).

Wyoming’s job growth trails both regional and national averages. While positive, it suggests slower labor market expansion—possibly reflecting the state’s heavy reliance on energy and mineral sectors, which face price volatility and slower recovery compared to service-based economies.

Energy data reflected a mixed picture. Year-to-date through July 2025, coal production rose 8.6% and oil output edged up 0.7% compared to the same period in 2024, while natural gas withdrawals declined by 2.9%. Oil prices averaged $63.96 per barrel in September, down 8.9% from last year, while natural gas prices increased to $2.97 per MMBtu.

Wyoming bucks the national trend on coal, showing strong growth while most U.S. coal regions continue to contract. However, its modest oil growth and declining natural gas output indicate weaker energy diversification. Wyoming’s economy remains vulnerable to swings in fossil fuel markets.

Meanwhile, state revenue indicators showed slight declines. Sales and use tax collections for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 (July–September 2025) were down 2.3% from the previous year, and severance tax collections fell 4.4% over the same period.

The full report, which provides a detailed overview of Wyoming’s economic trends, can be viewed on the Economic Analysis Division’s website.

Wyoming's Demographics: What The Numbers Tell Us For 2024 "Just the Facts," provides information on demography, education, the economy, transportation, housing, geography, tourism, agriculture, tax environment, and crime & law enforcement. The data displays facts looking at 2024 for Wyoming, its ranking relative to other states, and the change from the previous period (Wyoming Economic Analysis Division).



Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Nicolaysen Art Museum Iridescent Bash September 3, 2025

