Wyoming Downs, Casper-based Derby Club owners enter joint venture

CASPER, Wyo. — The owners of Wyoming Downs LLC will be joining business forces with the Casper-based owners of Derby Club.

According to a release issued on Sunday, Wyoming Downs owner ECL Entertainment and Derby Club owner 307 Horse Racing are entering what is described as a joint enterprise.

“This strategic collaboration aims to elevate Wyoming’s horse racing industry by aligning and enhancing the strengths of both entities,” the release said.

“We are excited about the potential this partnership holds for the future of horse racing in Wyoming,” said Marc Falcone, ECL co-managing partner, in the release. “Our shared vision will drive innovation and growth, ensuring a vibrant future for the industry.”

“This collaboration is a significant step forward,” Kyle Ridgeway, president of 307 Horse Racing, said in the release. “By joining forces, we are set to enhance the quality and reach of horse racing in Wyoming. As a 307 First organization, we believe in investing in Wyoming-based companies and supporting the people and communities we serve. We believe that ECL Entertainment (ECL) and Clairvest will honor those values and become a valuable partner in advancing historic horse racing, gaming, entertainment, and employment opportunities in Wyoming, benefitting our employees, partners, and racing enthusiasts.”

Both businesses will be operated independently, they said, while now sharing management structures. Wyoming Downs will continue to run live race meets in Evanston, and 307 Horse Racing LLC will continue its live race meets in Gillette totaling 36 days.

“ECL, Clairvest, Wyoming Employee Resource Capital and Services (307 First) — the owner of 307 Horse Racing LLC — will jointly operate the business as partners,” the release said.

ECL Entertainment is a Las Vegas, Nevada–based business that operates historic and live horse racing in Kentucky and New Hampshire. ECL acquired Wyoming Downs in May 2024 and operates a live track in Evanston as well as off-track betting across Wyoming.

307 Horse Racing operates live racing at Energy Downs in Gillette, and also manages numerous off-track betting locations as Derby Club throughout Wyoming. It is wholly owned by Wyoming Employee Resource Capital and Services, based in Casper, according to the release.



