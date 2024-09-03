Wyoming Department of Health works to improve 988 Suicide Lifeline

NOTE: If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themself, please call 911. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health and its partners are continuing work to improve 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline operations in order to enhance what’s available to help Wyoming residents.

Two call centers within Wyoming are part of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline system, which is a national network of crisis centers that provide support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. The free and confidential 988 line can be reached all day, every day by phone, text or online chat.

“We highly encourage residents to consider contacting the lifeline during a mental health or substance use crisis. We want them to know they can connect with someone who will listen, and offer care and support,” said Alicia Johnson, Crisis/988 Program manager.

“Fortunately, we’ve been able to expand what our Wyoming-based centers offers this year. People who call or text 988 from a 307 area code number are sent first to help from one of our Wyoming-based centers. Previously, texts were routed to national resources,” Johnson said.

An online chat function is also available here. Chat services were also enhanced recently to direct most Wyoming residents who use the option to Wyoming-based help.

“We believe these are great improvements for the 988 system in the state,” Johnson said.

“We expect to begin routing calls based on whether someone is located in Wyoming rather than just on a phone’s area code within the next few weeks,” Johnson said. “We see this as another valuable step forward for our 988 services.”

Currently, calls to 988 are routed to the closest crisis center based upon the area code of the phone used.

“We believe it’s a benefit for most Wyoming callers to be connected to a Wyoming-based call center, with staff who may be more relatable,” she said. “Many partners worked together to ensure this localized resource was available within our state over the last several years. While the heavy majority of Wyoming calls are answered by a Wyoming-based center, being part of a national network offers back up for those rare times when the local center isn’t available.”

Johnson said many people wonder what happens when you call 988.

“We tell people they’ll hear a recorded greeting while the call is routed,” she said. “Veterans are offered an option tailored for their needs. If a local crisis center is unable to take the call, callers are automatically sent to a national backup crisis center. A trained crisis counselor will answer the phone, listen, work to understand problems, provide support and share helpful resources.”

Live crisis center calling services are available in English and Spanish, with further translation options available in more than 250 additional languages. Text and chat support is currently available in English only.

Wyoming-based 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline services are funded with a combination of state and federal dollars.

Anyone interested in donating to support 988 operations in Wyoming is invited to complete the form found at health.wyo.gov/behavioralhealth/mhsa/988-lifeline-in-wyoming/. Donations through the state of Wyoming are not tax deductible. Another option is contributing directly to one of the two Wyoming-based 988 call centers the WDH currently contracts with to provide services: