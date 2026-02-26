On Tuesday, the United States Environmental Protection Agency granted final approval for Wyoming to run its own permitting program for coal combustion residuals, or CCR — the byproduct commonly known as coal ash.

The decision allows the state, rather than the federal government, to oversee how coal ash is stored and disposed of in landfills and surface impoundments. Wyoming becomes the fifth state in the nation to assume that authority, joining Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas and North Dakota.

For a state that has led the nation in coal production for decades, the move is more than a regulatory change — it is a symbolic and strategic shift in how energy policy is unfolding across the country.

What’s Changing

Coal combustion residuals are produced when coal is burned in power plants. If improperly managed, coal ash can contaminate groundwater and surface water and contains toxic metals such as mercury, arsenic, cadmium and chromium.

In 2015, the EPA issued a nationwide rule under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act setting minimum standards for CCR disposal. At the time, states did not have authority to run their own permitting programs; utilities were responsible for complying directly with federal standards, and enforcement largely relied on citizen lawsuits.

That changed with the 2016 Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act, which authorized the EPA to approve state-run CCR programs so long as they are at least as protective as federal rules.

After reviewing Wyoming’s application, the EPA determined the state’s plan meets federal requirements. Going forward, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality will issue and oversee permits for coal ash disposal facilities within its borders.

Why It Matters for Wyoming

Coal remains a cornerstone of Wyoming’s economy, even as national coal consumption has declined amid competition from natural gas and renewables. The ability to manage coal ash permitting at the state level is expected to streamline oversight for utilities operating in Wyoming and give state regulators more direct control over timelines and compliance processes.

State and federal officials framed the approval as an example of “cooperative federalism,” arguing that local regulators are best positioned to balance environmental safeguards with economic realities.

For Wyoming’s congressional delegation and state leaders, the move aligns with a broader push to reinforce coal’s role in providing reliable baseload power — electricity that can run continuously regardless of weather conditions. In an era of grid stress during extreme heat waves and winter storms, reliability has become a renewed talking point in national energy debates.

What It Signals Nationally

The decision comes amid a larger reorientation of federal energy policy emphasizing domestic production and grid reliability. By transferring more permitting authority to states, the EPA is signaling openness to decentralizing environmental oversight — at least where states demonstrate regulatory programs that meet federal standards.

That shift could accelerate similar applications from other coal-producing states. The EPA has indicated it is reviewing proposals from several additional states this year.

At the same time, the move is likely to draw scrutiny from environmental advocates who have long argued that coal ash disposal poses significant risks to groundwater and nearby communities. Because CCR contains carcinogenic and toxic metals, oversight quality — and transparency — will be central to determining whether state-run programs maintain robust protections.

The broader national question is whether state-led regulation will produce faster permitting without weakening environmental standards, or whether differences in enforcement approaches will create a patchwork of oversight across the country.

The Energy Crossroads

Coal’s share of the U.S. electricity mix has fallen dramatically over the past 15 years. Yet it still provides a significant portion of the nation’s baseload generation, particularly in the Midwest and Mountain West. Wyoming coal, shipped by rail across the country, remains integral to dozens of power plants.

By approving Wyoming’s CCR program, the EPA has effectively reinforced the state’s role in shaping how coal’s environmental footprint is managed — even as the nation debates its long-term energy future.

Whether this marks a durable policy shift or a temporary recalibration will depend on how many states follow Wyoming’s lead — and whether state oversight proves as protective as federal regulators promise.

For now, Wyoming has secured a new level of control over one of coal’s most contentious byproducts, placing the state squarely at the center of the nation’s evolving energy and environmental landscape.