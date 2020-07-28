Wyoming Authorities Investigate Alleged Sexual Abuse of Horses

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday that its detectives are actively investigating at least one alleged incident in which a man trespassed on private property to "engage in sex acts with horses."

The initial report was taken by a deputy in late June. The person who reported the suspected trespassing owns horse corrals in Northpark, an unincorporated neighborhood north of Rock Springs.

According to a sheriff's office statement, the property owner reported having chained and locked their gate in a certain manner when leaving the corral at night. When they returned the next day, they found the gate chained differently.

The property owner then set up a trail camera to watch for any unusual activity.

"Days later, after reviewing photographs captured on the trail camera, the owners discovered someone entering the corral and apparently engaging in sex acts with their horses," the sheriff's office announced Tuesday.

The suspect has allegedly admitted to trespassing and "initiating sexual activities" with two different horses, including having sexual intercourse with a mare and digitally penetrating a foal.

Formal charges have not yet been filed, so investigators are not yet releasing the suspect's name.

Jason Mower, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said, "While shocking, this is actually a very difficult case."

"Wyoming is only one of a handful of states across the country without a bestiality statute on the books. Also, to satisfy the elements of a cruelty to animals charge, it's our understanding that we would need to prove that the suspect's actions in this case actually injured the animals," Mower explained.

Detectives believe other horses in the area may have been targeted as well. The sheriff's office investigation includes a possible assault which allegedly occurred when property owners reportedly confronted the suspect.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact Detective Matt Wharton at 307-922-5345.