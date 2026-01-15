Three men — a Uinta County father and son and an Idaho man — have been charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts in connection with the alleged abuse of an infirm cow moose, according to court records.

Justin Martin, 53, and his son, Range Martin, 22, both of Uinta County, along with Kylan Platt, 21, of Malad City, Idaho, face charges following a Wyoming Game and Fish Department investigation.

Range Martin and Platt are each charged with one felony count of cruelty to animals, punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine. Both also face misdemeanor charges of wanton taking of a big game animal and possession of live warm-blooded wildlife without a permit.

Justin Martin is charged with two felony counts of accessory before the fact to felony animal cruelty and two misdemeanor counts of accessory before or after the fact to wanton taking of a big game animal.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, investigators discovered evidence of the alleged incident while reviewing data from a phone seized from Justin Martin during an unrelated 2022 investigation. Additional search warrants were later issued.

Court documents allege that videos recorded in early and late May 2021 show a cow moose in poor health restrained with a lariat, ridden, and forced to the ground by Kylan Platt as she struggled in tall sagebrush. Justin Martin is alleged to have recorded the encounter, encouraged the activity, and shared the video with multiple recipients.

A second video reportedly shows Range Martin dragging the same moose by the neck through dense sagebrush while riding a horse, causing the animal to fall as it was pulled toward an irrigation ditch. The charge of wanton taking of a big game animal suggests the moose ultimately did not survive.

Justin Martin is listed as the owner and operator of the M Arrow Ranch north of Bear River.

Range Martin and Platt are scheduled to appear in Uinta County Circuit Court today, Jan. 15. Justin Martin is set for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 20.

