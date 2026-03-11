Wyoming is no stranger to economic twists and turns, and February 2026 proves that the state’s energy markets and local businesses are keeping things lively. The latest Wyoming Insight, available on the State of Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division website shows a state balancing energy swings with a surprisingly strong retail heartbeat.

Heads up: Employment and unemployment charts haven’t changed from last month due to federal data delays—but don’t let that dampen the excitement.

Natural Gas Takes a Breather, Oil Makes a Comeback

February brought a rollercoaster for energy prices. Natural gas cooled off after last month’s highs: the Henry Hub price averaged $3.59 per MMBtu, down $4.06 from January, while Opal Hub gas slid to $1.68/MMBtu. It’s a bit of a sigh of relief for gas buyers—but not so much for energy investors.

Meanwhile, crude oil is flexing again. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price hit $64.51 per barrel, the highest it’s been in six months. Drilling activity reflects this mix: 11 active oil rigs and 3 conventional gas rigs, a small but telling shift from last year.

Wyoming Shops and Mines Are Cashing In

Wyomingites are also showing up at the checkout. February’s sales & use tax collections totaled $70.5 million, a year-over-year jump of 7.5%—the biggest boost since 2024. Retail led the way, contributing $3.0 million more (+11.6%), while mining added a solid $0.8 million (+12.2%) to the tally.

“This shows Wyoming’s economic engine is running strong, especially in retail and mining,” says Dylan Bainer, Principal Economist at the Economic Analysis Division.

Why This Matters

For anyone curious about Wyoming’s pulse, February tells a story of contrasts: natural gas prices easing, oil gaining momentum, and local businesses thriving. Whether you’re investing, shopping, or just keeping an eye on the state’s vibe, Wyoming Insight is a snapshot of resilience and opportunity.

So next time you fill up your tank or browse local shops, know that the state’s economic rhythm is alive and kicking—even in the middle of winter.

