A stretch of Interstate travel across southern Wyoming ground to a halt Wednesday after a series of crashes — including a massive multi-vehicle collision — forced authorities to shut down traffic along a major corridor of Interstate 80 between Laramie and Sinclair.

Officials say approximately 20 vehicles were involved in a large crash at mile marker 259 eastbound. Two people injured in the collision were evacuated from the scene by helicopter as emergency crews rushed to stabilize the situation.

The major wreck was not the only incident along the highway. Additional crashes were reported between mile markers 264 and 269, further complicating response efforts and forcing transportation officials to implement a rolling closure along the interstate.

Emergency crews are working to secure the crash sites, clear damaged vehicles from the roadway, and inspect nearby bridges for possible damage caused during the collisions.

Treacherous winter conditions appear to be a major factor. Roads across the region have been extremely slick throughout the day. Although some ice has begun to melt, officials say many areas remain hazardous due to lingering slick spots, strong winds, blowing snow, and slush.

Authorities currently expect the interstate to reopen sometime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., depending on how quickly crews can safely clear the roadway and complete safety inspections.

Officials are urging drivers traveling across Wyoming to slow down and increase the distance between vehicles during winter driving conditions.

Allowing more space between cars gives drivers additional time to stop — something that can make the difference between a close call and a chain-reaction crash when roads turn icy.

WYDOT Shares Winter Travel Alert, Photos from Around the State 6 March 2026. WYDOT: Some snapshots from around the state this morning. Snow, blowing snow, black ice, slick spots and other hazards impacting southern Wyoming and many mountain routes around the state as well. It's been a dry winter so let's remember:

Don't crowd the plows! Wait until it's clear to pass Don't crowd the plows! Wait until it's clear to pass Keep other drivers safe! Clear all the snow from your vehicle Keep other drivers safe! Clear all the snow from your vehicle Slow down! Snow and ice mean longer stopping distances Slow down! Snow and ice mean longer stopping distances Know before you go! Check road conditions and web cameras at Know before you go! Check road conditions and web cameras at www.wyoroad.info or the Wyoming 511 mobile app