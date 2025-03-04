Wyoming 4-H hosting free Virtual Career Night

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming 4-H is hosting its fifth annual Virtual Career Night on Monday, March 17 beginning at 6 p.m. Mountain Time. It is open to high school and middle school students in Wyoming and beyond.

“Hosted on Zoom, the event provides an opportunity for young people to interact with professionals in fields ranging from agriculture and wildlife management to medicine and marketing,” the release states. “From a tactical pilot who specializes in aerial firefighting to a former NFL cheerleader turned motivational speaker, the 2025 event highlights a wide variety of potential careers.”

The event is hosted by Wyoming 4-H educators, but it’s free and open to any young people who are interested in attending.

The release states that the evening will begin with a presentation by Missouri 4-H alumna and nationally renowned motivational speaker Shannon McKain. Additionally, former Albany County 4-H member Jake McElwee, who is the current diving operations supervisor for a marine construction company, will appear as well.

Other presenters include a landscape architect, a Colorado State University Extension veterinary specialist, an anesthesiologist and an agricultural loan officer.

“I think it’s a great way to explore a variety of careers in a pretty low-key setting,” says Amber Armajo, Washakie County 4-H educator and lead organizer of the event. “If you want to step outside your comfort zone and explore different career areas, it’s a great place to do that.”

The release notes that, last year, 240 participants from 26 states registered for the event.

After the two featured presentations, participants have the opportunity to attend two additional presentations of their choice. Each session will allow time for a live Q&A with the presenter. The event will conclude with a group wrap-up and Q&A session at 7:25 p.m.

All presentations, including those from previous years, are recorded and can be viewed here: bit.ly/wy-career-library. To register and learn more about this year’s presenters, visit bit.ly/wy-4h-career-fair. For those interested in sponsoring the 2025 event, visit bit.ly/wy-career-sponsor.